Top Esports Stocks To Consider – April 10th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies engaged in the competitive gaming (esports) industry, which includes game developers, tournament organizers, teams, streaming platforms, and related technology firms. Investors in these stocks aim to benefit from the rapid growth and expanding consumer base of esports as it transforms from niche entertainment to a mainstream market segment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 1,941,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,944. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 128,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 550,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.00. 57,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

