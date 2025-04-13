Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 11th

Portage Biotech, AltC Acquisition, and MSP Recovery are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks offer potential for high growth but also come with increased volatility and risk compared to their larger, more established counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Portage Biotech (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,011,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $23.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.72. 10,859,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Shares of MSPR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,743,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

