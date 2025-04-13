TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading 7.3% Higher – Here’s Why

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.23. 88,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 565,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

