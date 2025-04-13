Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,702 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APOG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).
