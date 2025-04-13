Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 25,200 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Denny’s worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 251,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 92,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,423.28. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelli Valade bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,094.78. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,465 shares of company stock worth $104,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DENN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

