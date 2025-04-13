Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

