Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $520.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

