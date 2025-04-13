Trexquant Investment LP Buys 102,980 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 895.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,980 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 194,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

ALDX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

