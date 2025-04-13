Trexquant Investment LP Buys 376 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

