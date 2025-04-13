Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,693 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

