Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

