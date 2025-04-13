Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 63,663 Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.21% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ SLN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

