Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

