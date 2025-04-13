Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of National Research worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 354,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.41. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. National Research’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

