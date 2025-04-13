Trexquant Investment LP Has $413,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $604,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.45.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

