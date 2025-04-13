Trexquant Investment LP Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

AMWD stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $860.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

