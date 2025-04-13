Trexquant Investment LP Has $426,000 Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 263.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sasol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SSL opened at $3.44 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

