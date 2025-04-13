Trexquant Investment LP Has $447,000 Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

