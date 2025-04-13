Trexquant Investment LP Has $448,000 Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.46% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 91,112 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,123 shares of company stock worth $714,040. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.43 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

