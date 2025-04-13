Trexquant Investment LP Has $456,000 Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.29% of Joint worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Joint by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.45. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Joint Profile

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.