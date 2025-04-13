Trexquant Investment LP Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Bioventus worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bioventus by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 650.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bioventus news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,964 shares in the company, valued at $591,172.40. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $53,639.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,917.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,161 shares of company stock worth $436,364. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

