Trexquant Investment LP Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,881,000 after buying an additional 813,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,469.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,770. The trade was a 45.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,575 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $74,855.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,919.34. The trade was a 2.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $266,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

