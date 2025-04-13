Trexquant Investment LP Has $546,000 Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

