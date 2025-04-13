Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Investar were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67,695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Investar by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Investar by 851.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $15.64 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Investar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Investar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Further Reading

