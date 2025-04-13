Trexquant Investment LP Invests $456,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Price Performance

Super Group stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $517.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SGHC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

