Trexquant Investment LP Invests $476,000 in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of MAGN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Magnera Corp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

