Trexquant Investment LP Invests $554,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Diamond Hill Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,214. This represents a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

