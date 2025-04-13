Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Farmers National Banc worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $448.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

