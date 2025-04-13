Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.19% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRMR. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

