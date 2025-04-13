Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,429 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $86,387,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,539.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,807.27. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,827. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

View Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.