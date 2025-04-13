Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $405,000 Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %
KOD opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
