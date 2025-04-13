Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $405,000 Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

KOD opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.