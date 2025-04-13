Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $424,000 Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,753.63. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

