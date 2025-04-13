Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $68.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

