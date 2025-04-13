Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $173,530,000. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 223,991 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $237.92 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

