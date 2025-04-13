Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 423 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $187.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

