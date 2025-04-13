Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after acquiring an additional 290,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Resources by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 688,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.