Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 7,237 Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,515.72. This represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,263. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

