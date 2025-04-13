Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.30% of Universal Electronics worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Universal Electronics stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.