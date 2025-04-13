Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.