Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

