Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,506 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $106,657.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.