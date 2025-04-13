Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,015 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $481.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

