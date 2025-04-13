Trexquant Investment LP Sells 20,405 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Richardson Electronics worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELL. StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares in the company, valued at $724,211.52. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RELL opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.18%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

