Trexquant Investment LP Sells 23,022 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,187,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 79.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $914.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

