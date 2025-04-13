Trexquant Investment LP Sells 68,395 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 743,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 172,418 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.