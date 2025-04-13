Trexquant Investment LP Sells 77,878 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,878 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Grindr were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,882. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,173 shares of company stock worth $187,729. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRND

Grindr Stock Up 3.0 %

GRND stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Grindr

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.