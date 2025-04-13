Trexquant Investment LP Sells 788,187 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 788,187 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.9 %

ADMA stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.53.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

