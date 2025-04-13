Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,768 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,163,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after buying an additional 412,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.