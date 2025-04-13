Trexquant Investment LP Takes $437,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.