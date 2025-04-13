Trexquant Investment LP Takes $437,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYTM
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.32.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.