Trexquant Investment LP Takes $527,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

